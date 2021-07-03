Advertisement

Chad Pennington returns to Marshall in new capacity

Chad Pennington
Chad Pennington(Marshall University)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One of Marshall University’s favorite sons is coming back to campus.

Chad Pennington is trading in his football helmet to wear a new hat as a member of the Marshall University Board of Governors.

Leah Payne, a spokeswoman for Marshall University, said Friday evening that the university received an appointment letter Friday afternoon from West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice for Pennington.

All Board of Governor appointments must be approved by the state Senate.

According to Payne, Pennington will replace James Farley.

Pennington was a Heisman Trophy finalist his senior year as the quarterback for the Thundering Herd. He led Marshall to a 13-0 record and a final #10 national ranking.

He went on to play in the NFL for 11 years.

Earlier this week, Pennington’s son committed to play football for the the Thundering Herd .

