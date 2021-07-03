First Warning Forecast | Heat surges back for holiday, beyond

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a nice refresh these past couple days with cooler temperatures and lower humidity, a typical summery feel returns for the Fourth of July holiday and is set to last through much of next week. “Heatwave” talk returns to the table as temperatures rise well into the 90s Monday through Wednesday. By Thursday, more widespread showers and storms should provide a brief break from the heat, but unlike this past week, temperatures quickly rebound by the upcoming weekend.

Saturday evening sees a mostly clear sky as temperatures fall to the mid 60s by midnight. This will be great weather for viewing fireworks displays.

Expect a few clouds overnight with low temperatures dropping to the upper 50s.

A partly cloudy sky will be seen on Sunday for Independence Day. A few sprinkles may pass early in the day, but much of the morning stays dry. By the afternoon and evening, however, an uptick in heat and humidity could spark an isolated shower or storm as high temperatures reach the upper 80s. Still, most locations look good for outdoor festivals, cookouts, fireworks, etc.

Monday through Wednesday will be mostly sunny but with an isolated shower or storm possible each afternoon. The more intense heat and oppressive humidity return as highs soar to the low to mid 90s.

By Thursday, widespread showers and storms are likely, keeping afternoon temperatures closer to the mid 80s.

A few showers may stick around into Friday, but there should be some drying late in the day as high temperatures stay in the mid 80s.

On Saturday, scattered storms are in the forecast with afternoon temperatures reaching the upper 80s.

