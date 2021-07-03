Gun store violates ordinance, owner fighting to keep store near neighborhood

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An outdoor recreation store, that also sells firearms, has caused major tension for surrounding homes and businesses that are within 300 feet of the facility, including a daycare.

“We do our best to secure our properties, to make our values what they should be, to take care of our kids and our families,” said David Crouch, who lives in the neighborhood that sits behind Valley Outdoors. “We just feel that the ordinance was put in place for a reason, it should be upheld and it shouldn’t be overridden.”

Valley Outdoors owner, Glenn Yeager went before the Putnam County Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) Thursday night to request a special permit to continue selling firearms at his business. He said he received verbal permission to sell guns from a former county employee months prior to opening his store.

The BZA denied Yeager’s request because there is no written agreement.

“It doesn’t give me comfort because, the guns aren’t going to walk out themselves and shoot, it’s the people that could be buying them,” Crouch said.

Yeager said he’s invested in over $150,000 into a security system and conducts background checks with firearm purchases.

“Every gun that is on the floor, will either have a key lock or a bicycle chain through it to make sure that nobody can grab a piece of ammunition and put it into a weapon,” Yeager said. “On every door, window and opening (there are) steel curtains that come down -- it just gives us that extra layer before (anyone) would come in and be picked up by a lot of different sensors.”

Yeager said he has filed an appeal to the denial and an injunction so he could continue firearm retail.

“We’re not a pawn shop, we’re not catering to undesirables, we’re just trying to live,” Yeager told WSAZ.

