Hometown Hero | Mark Christian

SOUTH POINT, OHIO (WSAZ) -- There are scuff marks all over the South Point Auxiliary gym floor.

Normally it’s a nuisance.

But in this case South Point Schools Superintendent Mark Christian knows it can all be fixed.

He’s working to help fix another problem first.

“He has been the absolute biggest blessing throughout this pandemic. We moved in here I think January 21st. We’ve been here a long time, and we come in, and we just take over, and we do everything, and he just smiles,” Debbie Fisher said.

Fisher is a registered nurse and public information officer with the Lawrence County Health Department.

“Mark and Georgia, who is our health commissioner, they talked one day and he said, ‘why don’t you just come and use my gym,’” she said.

“Oh yeah, I’d do it all again, and however long it takes” Christian said.

The gym is a central location for most Lawrence County residents. There is plenty of parking outside, and easy access for the older population who were eligible for the COVID vaccine first.

“I mean, I don’t think we could’ve gotten this much done this quickly had it not been for our community, and Mark is a big part of that,” Fisher said.

So, a place where plenty of sporting event celebrations have happened now is the celebration site for another benchmark – with close to 20,000 shots into arms at just this one location.

Fisher says it’s all thanks to the hospitality of Christian.

