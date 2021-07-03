Lucasville couple share experience moments after Florida building collapses

LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Close to two weeks after a building collapsed in Surfside, Florida, search rescues are still underway.

Jeff and Mandy Powell of Lucasville traveled down to Florida the same week the collapse happened.

Their hotel was 30 feet away from that building.

They tell WSAZ they went to Florida to get away for a few days.

The night before the building next door to them collapsed, they went to bed to get some rest before they would take their flight back home.

“I just heard a loud boom and it was, the hotel started shaking,” Mandy said. “It was around 1:15 a.m.”

“It was just minutes, like one or two minutes after that building collapsed, there was no noise at all,” Jeff told WSAZ. “None. Dead silent.”

The Powells even had a view of that building from their hotel room.

“I just grabbed my room key and my purse,” Mandy said. “As soon as we got into the stairwell, there [were] firemen coming up and they said, ‘get out, get out, get out, the building could be unstable.’”

“There was insulation from that building on our balcony,” Jess said.

Jeff and Mandy, like many others, left the hotel with the clothes on their back and were taken to a shelter a few blocks away from the site of the collapse.

“People [were] coming to look for loved ones [at the shelter], and that is something I don’t think I’ll ever forget because that was so heart wrenching,” Mandy told WSAZ. “[They were] just so upset and heartbroken.”

“[There were] people dropping to their knees crying and screaming,” Jeff said. “I don’t know what 9/11 was like in New York, but this had to be similar.”

Now, both back home, they’re thankful to be alive, but are still shaken by the experience.

“Don’t take life for granted,” Mandy said. “I have pictures of these people, it was their last meal. It still gives you cold chills.”

“It’s been a week and it still round through your mind really heavily,” Jeff said.

Jeff and Mandy, like hundreds of others, were not able to go back into their hotel rooms.

They tell WSAZ they got word Saturday that they may not get their belongings, which for them included luggage, coolers, jewelry, and a wallet, until at least September.

As of Saturday, the death toll stood at 24 people.

