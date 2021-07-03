Ohio Gov. DeWine to deploy more National Guard members to Southwest border mission

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday announced that he will deploy extra members of the Ohio National Guard to support the Southwest border mission.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the 185 members will be deployed to provide non-law enforcement support to the U.S. Custom and Border Protection later this year.

They will join the estimated 3,000 Guard personnel requested from other states to support the SWB mission.

About 115 members of Ohio National Guard’s 1484th Transportation Company were previously deployed to support the Southwest Border operations. They remain on active duty.

