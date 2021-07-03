Advertisement

Ohio Gov. DeWine to deploy more National Guard members to Southwest border mission

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday announced that he will deploy extra members of the Ohio...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday announced that he will deploy extra members of the Ohio National Guard to support the Southwest border mission.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday announced that he will deploy extra members of the Ohio National Guard to support the Southwest border mission.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the 185 members will be deployed to provide non-law enforcement support to the U.S. Custom and Border Protection later this year.

They will join the estimated 3,000 Guard personnel requested from other states to support the SWB mission.

About 115 members of Ohio National Guard’s 1484th Transportation Company were previously deployed to support the Southwest Border operations. They remain on active duty.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened in the 2900 block of Poca Fork Road.
Vehicle lands on its top in a creek
A man wanted on several warrants was arrested Wednesday after allegedly taking a vehicle on a...
Man arrested after allegedly taking vehicle from dealership, hitting deputy
Police need your help finding three people wanted in connection with recent thefts from a...
3 wanted in connection with theft investigation
The city says both holes are due to a weakened culvert that stretches through the area.
Community deals with second sinkhole due to weakened infrastructure
More than two weeks after a brutal beating in Huntington left teenager Chris Holsinger...
Huntington beating victim showing signs of improvement

Latest News

Operation Dry Water returns to promote boating safety
Operation Dry Water returns to promote boating safety
Chad Pennington
Chad Pennington returns to Marshall in new capacity
When you see personal information like a familiar amount or your name and address, the Lawrence...
Fake tax bills circulating Lawrence County, Ky.
Police are searching for the suspect.
Police investigating false officer shooting call