Ohio reports single-day increase of 201 new COVID-19 cases

Shots at the Wolstein Center
Shots at the Wolstein Center(Source: Provided to WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Saturday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 1,112,289 total coronavirus cases in the state since the start of the pandemic.

The 24-hour increase of 201 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Saturday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 182,637 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 60,724 total hospitalizations reported on Saturday, at least 8,331 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

