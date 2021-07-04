Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Welcome back to “true” summer

Hot and humid days return for the start of the week.
By Andy Chilian
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sunday saw noticeably warmer temperatures and an increase in humidity during the afternoon, a trend that will carry over into the next few days. Temperatures turn slightly cooler by the end of the shortened work week as showers and storms become a bit more widespread. However, the weekend will see temperatures stay at or above average with continued rain chances and high humidity. Unfortunately, no fall “refresh” is coming this week.

Isolated showers and storms have not been able to develop Sunday afternoon, so the evening hours should stay mostly clear and quiet, another good evening to view fireworks displays. However, temperatures stay on the warm side, only falling to the mid 70s by midnight.

Expect a continued mainly clear sky overnight with areas of fog. Low temperatures fall to the mid 60s.

Monday sees a mostly sunny sky with only a stray shower possible. Hazy, hot, and humid conditions dominate as afternoon temperatures reach the low 90s.

Tuesday and Wednesday stay mostly sunny, hazy, hot, and humid as high temperatures rise to the mid 90s on Tuesday and low 90s on Wednesday. Isolated showers may develop either afternoon, but most locations still stay dry.

By Thursday, showers and storms become more widespread, keeping afternoon temperatures in the mid 80s.

Friday sees a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the mid 80s. Scattered showers are likely throughout the day.

Rain chances persist through the weekend, though still in an isolated to scattered nature. Expect a mostly sunny sky on Saturday with isolated showers and high temperatures in the upper 80s. On Sunday, a partly cloudy sky with scattered storms will be seen as highs reach the mid 80s.

