Grand Strand experts say visitors can help sea turtles during peak of nesting season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach is packed with plenty of residents and visitors as the busy July 4th weekend gets into full swing.

It’s also the peak of nesting season for sea turtles.

If you walk down coasts Horry County, you’ll notice signs asking to keep the beach clean due to the number of nests this time of year.

At Myrtle Beach State Park, rangers say beachgoers should keep their distance from nests and do not disturb them.

“The Loggerhead Sea Turtles are laying their eggs right now,” said Anne Wilson, a Park Ranger Myrtle Beach State Park. “They’ve been laying their eggs since May and they’ll be going through mid-August. We have about a little over 3,000 at the state probably more as you seeing this.”

As much as people like spending time at the beach, those little neighbors may be difficult to notice on the ground.

Fun activities at the beach could also be harmful to the baby turtles; especially during their 20-minute race to the ocean.

For those on the beach, Wilson says there are ways to help guide the tiny reptiles to their new home.

“There are things you can do to help out a sea turtle whether you see a sea turtle or not so every time you go to the beach you pick up some trash, if you wanna dig a hole that’s great but you must fill it in so turtle and people don’t fall into the holes,” she said.

While enjoying the holiday, officials are asking beachgoers to not shoot fireworks nearby.

The use of flashlights is also discouraged, as they can lead the turtles away from the ocean.

Sea turtle nesting season ends on October 31.

