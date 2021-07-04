Advertisement

Man killed in ATV crash

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has died after an ATV crash Saturday night.

According to West Virginia State Police the crash happened near the town of Masontown just before 9 p.m.

When Troopers arrived on scene, a two passenger Polaris RZR was in the yard of a residence.

A deceased male, identified as 35-year-old Jeremy Adili of Albright, West Virginia, was found lying close to the home.

A passenger, also involved in the crash, was transported to the Ruby Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Troopers have determined the Adili was not wearing his seatbelt when the crash happened, causing him to be ejected from the ATV.

They say the passenger was wearing his seatbelt, saving his life.

The crash remains under investigation.

