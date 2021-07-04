Advertisement

Officials crack down on illegal dumping

An illegal dump site just off State Route 93 near an old cement that has been abused throughout the years, officials say.(WSAZ News Staff)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- The peace and quiet behind living out in the country is a reason so many decide to settle down in rural areas of the Buckeye State.

Unfortunately, many take advantage of the secluded area by illegally disposing of trash and unwanted items.

And it has officials acting in order to preserve mother nature and saying enough is enough.

An illegal dump site just off State Route 93 near an old cement that has been abused throughout the years, officials say.

“We’re looking at 30 feet deep of trash piled over the years,” said Cole Webb, assistant director at the Lawrence-Scioto Solid Waste Management District.

In that pit, there are couches, tires, bicycles, basketball hoops, and other appliances.

“[It] looks like somebody just threw a mortar over in all that trash, and people need to realize that there’s a huge cost to not only illegal burning, but illegal dumping as well,” Webb said.

That cost isn’t just in removing the trash, which officials say could be anywhere between $20,000 to $100,000.

“[If we catch you], you’re looking at $10,000 to $25,000 in fines and 2 to 4 years of incarceration time,” said Seth Summers who is the enforcement officer. “I’m putting out hidden cameras at several dump sites and we’re catching them, we’re getting the license plates, we’re getting them dumping [trash], we’re getting them burning it.”

Webb and Summers are frustrated, as there are two locations for people to dispose of unwanted items.

They say one is in Portsmouth and the other in Franklin Furnace.

There, people can dispose of a truck load of garbage for anywhere between $35 to $70.

“Couches, beds, bed frames, furniture. Anything like that, it’s a small minimal fee to get rid of it as opposed to being caught and paying thousands of dollars, or possibly jail time,” Webb said.

It’s a small price to pay as the organization enforces a zero-tolerance policy.

Summers also wants to remind people that burning anything other than wood in the state of Ohio, even if it’s in a burn barrel, is considered an unclassified felony.

Summer says this also includes burning any household garbage.

