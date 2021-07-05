Cabell County 911 confirms one person shot

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A shooting overnight left one person injured.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

This is near Harris Riverfront Park.

A Cabell County 911 supervisor confirmed with WSAZ that a person was shot and transported to the hospital.

No other details are being released, including whether there is a suspect.

