Cabell County 911 confirms one person shot

A shooting happened in Huntington near Harris Riverfront Park.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 2:57 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A shooting overnight left one person injured.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

This is near Harris Riverfront Park.

A Cabell County 911 supervisor confirmed with WSAZ that a person was shot and transported to the hospital.

No other details are being released, including whether there is a suspect.

