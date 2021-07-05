Cabell County 911 confirms one person shot
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 2:57 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A shooting overnight left one person injured.
It happened around 2:15 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
This is near Harris Riverfront Park.
A Cabell County 911 supervisor confirmed with WSAZ that a person was shot and transported to the hospital.
No other details are being released, including whether there is a suspect.
