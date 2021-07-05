City of Prestonsburg hosts successful Star City Day

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Prestonsburg Sunday, had another successful Star City Day.

Chocked full of activities to celebrate Independence Day, the event featured live music, food, crafts, a parade, and ended with the state’s second largest fireworks display.

The event had a huge turnout, all for a gathering celebrating the birthday of the United States, with some officials aware of how impactful that is.

“You can even go so far as to protest about it, but you can’t do that in a lot of places. That’s why, regardless of how bad you think it is, the United States of America is the best country in the world,” Mayor of Prestonsburg Les Stapleton said.

Prestonsburg Tourism Executive Director Samantha Johnson said celebrating the 4th of July was only part of the event.

“This entire event is truly just about bringing people together and celebrating one another, celebrating the love of Eastern Kentucky, and all the great things that we offer,” Johnson said.

Giving vendors opportunities to further their business.

“Not only will it get our business name out there, it’ll also let other businesses know about us and then we can start networking to make each other’s businesses better, Anglers Shaved Ice Owner Rodebauga said.

Rodebauga said that networking was felt right away.

“I’ve actually been communicating with a couple other vendors, and we’ve already started networking for other events that’s going to be going on in the next couple of months here locally,” Rodebauga said.

Johnson said she was thankful for the team that made it all possible.

“We’ve got a really great group of people that have come together and have been out here with me since 10 a.m. getting it all set up so, definitely want to thank our other departments in Prestonsburg, it’s phenomenal to watch how well we all work together,” Johnson said.

Star City Day began at 5 p.m. and ended at 10 p.m.

