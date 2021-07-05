Councilman wants more regulations for recovery housing in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Portsmouth City Councilman Edwin Martell says that no city has the dseire to become the “capital” of recovery. However, when it comes to substance abuse, recovery cannot be ignored. Martell says he is seeing a recurring theme within the city, especially when it comes to recovery housing facilities.

“We’re seeing houses that are not capable of housing the amount of people that are in it. In some cases, there is no hot water, or no water at all and that’s pretty scary,” said Martell.

Although there are plenty of good recovery facilities in Portsmouth, Martell worries that the work they do is being overshadowed by the ones with less than ideal living conditions. He thinks the process to start running a facility is far too easy. According to Martell, a person just needs to purchase a house, find a certified clinical director with access to Medicaid, and then begin billing for each resident living in the facility.

“The amount of money that is thrown at this with no regulation is very unnerving,” said Martell.

The State of Ohio has voluntary certification programs, but Martell would like to see the City of Portsmouth require recovery facilities to enroll in them. This would ensure that the conditions are up to code and the facility can operate.

“Make sure that it has adequate space. Make sure that it has running water and hot water. Make sure that it has washers and dryers. Some of the basic necessities that people need in order to live!” said Martell.

Martell says he has done plenty of research on this topic, but for now, it has only come up in discussion. It will appear on the City Manager’s agenda at the next city council meeting, and council may vote on whether or not they’d like to take it on as an agenda item.

“It’s going to take a big, great effort like this from all sides and all angles to really put this in a place where it needs to be,” said Martell.