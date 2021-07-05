Crews respond to structure fire

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews in Kanawha County are responding to a structure fire.

According to dispatchers the fire is along Knollwood Drive.

Crews say there was someone inside the home when the fire started, but everyone has since been able to get out.

Several fire departments and EMS are responding to the scene.

At this time, there is no word on what started the blaze.

