Advertisement

Crews respond to structure fire

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews in Kanawha County are responding to a structure fire.

According to dispatchers the fire is along Knollwood Drive.

Crews say there was someone inside the home when the fire started, but everyone has since been able to get out.

Several fire departments and EMS are responding to the scene.

At this time, there is no word on what started the blaze.

Keep checking back for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks
4th of July firework celebrations across the tri-state
Chad Pennington
Chad Pennington returns to Marshall in new capacity
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
Man killed in ATV crash
Valley Outdoors sits within 300 feet of a daycare and several homes, which is in violation of a...
Gun store violates ordinance, owner fighting to keep store near neighborhood
“People [were] coming to look for loved ones [at the shelter], and that is something I don’t...
Lucasville couple share experience moments after Florida building collapses

Latest News

New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
Man killed in ATV crash
An illegal dump site just off State Route 93 near an old cement that has been abused throughout...
Officials crack down on illegal dumping
Lucasville couple share experience moments after Florida building collapses
Lucasville couple share experience moments after Florida building collapses
Olive Hill Welcome Center celebrates local legends
Olive Hill Welcome Center celebrates local legends