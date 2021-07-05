FIRST ALERT: Impacts from Elsa set to arrive Thursday in the Carolinas

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to bring some impacts to the Carolinas as the remnants move through Thursday.

As of Monday morning, Elsa was located near the southern coast of Cuba. The storm is expected to cross the island and move into the Gulf of Mexico late Monday night. Land interaction with the mountains of Cuba will likely cause Elsa to weaken some overnight.

Elsa was located just south of Cuba Monday morning (WMBF)

Elsa will move just offshore of Florida through mid-week before making landfall along the Florida Big Bend region Wednesday morning. The storm will have some opportunity to strengthen while in the Gulf of Mexico but significant strengthening looks unlikely. While the water is warm, increasing wind shear will keep the storm in check.

Once Elsa makes landfall in Florida, the remnants of the storm are expected to race through the Carolinas on Thursday. The worst of the weather locally will be during the day on Thursday with improving weather late in the day.

Elsa will move through the Carolinas on Thursday (WMBF)

RAINFALL

Heavy rain looks likely Thursday with 1″ to 3″ expected for most of the area. River levels continue to run much lower-than-normal so river flooding is not expected. Some localized roadway flooding may occur to do the heavy nature of the rainfall.

WINDS

Widespread issues from wind is NOT expected. Winds will turn gusty starting Thursday morning and peak as the remnants move through South Carolina. Secure any loose outdoor items as winds are expected to gust 35+ mph through the day.

TORNADO THREAT

An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out through Thursday. While widespread severe weather is unlikely, we will be along the right side of the forecast track. This is the region favored for a tornado threat with tropical systems. The threat for tornadoes will quickly end Thursday evening.

