Gov. DeWine authorizes Ohio State Highway Patrol to assist law enforcement at border

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - In response to a request for assistance from Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has authorized a contingent from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) to respond to Texas to assist local law enforcement with border surveillance.

A total of 14 OSHP troopers and supervisors will travel to Texas later this week. During this two-week assignment, the OSHP will not be tasked with making arrests.

Last week, Governor DeWine approved the deployment of 185 members of the Ohio Army National Guard to Texas to provide non-law enforcement support to the United States Custom and Border Protection. The activation was made at the request of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the National Guard Bureau (NGB).  The service members will be deployed on federal Title 10 status in late 2021.

Approximately 115 members of the Ohio National Guard’s 1484th Transportation Company were previously deployed to support the Southwest Border operations at the request of DHS and NGB. These Soldiers currently remain on active duty.

