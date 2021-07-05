Hamlin parade goers share what it means to celebrate 4th of July

HAMLIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Each year the Town of Hamlin celebrates 4th of July with floats, firefighters and families.

When asked what the Fourth means to them, this is what they had to say.

“Well, it’s for all the veterans and freedom,” said one woman.

“Probably the veterans coming by because it makes me feel a lot of freedom,” said a young girl.

“To celebrate America and to have fun,” said another young girl.

Fun, family and freedom is the message behind the annual parade in Hamlin. It’s something Melinda Mahaffey has been doing for more than 70 years.

“And when the majorettes went through, that was me in the late 40s and early 50′s,” said Mahaffey.

Hamlin is a town proud of tradition and appreciation for its heroes.

“And this little town right here is wonderful. It is wonderful. It has this parade every year. We love our military. Have you noticed all of our flags,” said Mahaffey.

It’s how small town America celebrates the birth of a nation and also getting a strawberry ice cream along the way.

“I got mint and chocolate ice cream and I got strawberry and chocolate and vanilla,” said one girl.

An American right of passage after dealing with a year full of heartache and hardship, now onto a celebration of recovery.

