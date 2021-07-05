Huntington Police investigating two shootings, victims identified

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department is investigating two shootings that happened within the matter of a couple hours.

The first shooting happened Sunday at 7:35 p.m. along Cedar Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they were informed by Cabell County 911 that a neawrby hospital had just received a victim with gunshot wounds. That man has been identified as David Pitts, 33, of Huntington, officers say. His condition is listed as stable.

The second shooting occurred at 2:11 a.m. Monday. Officers responded to 12th Street near Harris Riverfront Park for a shooting. Devontay Brian Johnson, 25, of Detroit, was taken to a hospital for injuries from a gunshot wound. His condition is also listed as stable.

The incidents do not appear to be connected.

No other details are being released at this time, including shooting suspects.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.