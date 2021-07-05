Advertisement

Huntington Police investigating two shootings, victims identified

(Jim Backus)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department is investigating two shootings that happened within the matter of a couple hours.

The first shooting happened Sunday at 7:35 p.m. along Cedar Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they were informed by Cabell County 911 that a neawrby hospital had just received a victim with gunshot wounds. That man has been identified as David Pitts, 33, of Huntington, officers say. His condition is listed as stable.

The second shooting occurred at 2:11 a.m. Monday. Officers responded to 12th Street near Harris Riverfront Park for a shooting. Devontay Brian Johnson, 25, of Detroit, was taken to a hospital for injuries from a gunshot wound. His condition is also listed as stable.

The incidents do not appear to be connected.

No other details are being released at this time, including shooting suspects.

