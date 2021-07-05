Advertisement

Maccorkle Avenue shut down in Kanawha County due to accident

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All lanes of Maccorkle Avenue are shut down in Pratt due to an accident, according to Metro 911.

Dispatchers say only one car is involved in the accident.

Injuries were reported, but the extent of those injuries are unknown.

The accident was reported in the Handley ‘S’ curve.

There is no word on how long the road will be shut down.

