Man from Louisiana arrested during pursuit

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to Milton Police, a ‘wild’ pursuit lead to the arrest of a man from Louisiana Sunday evening.

Danny M Fulks, 36 of Franklin Louisiana was arrested by Sgt. Matt Newcome on charges of DUI-drugs, driving revoked for DUI third offense, fleeing from police while DUI, no insurance, improper registration and a fugitive warrant out of Louisiana for parole violation on a burglary charge.

The pursuit started when Sgt. Newcome attempted to stop Fulls for impaired driving on I-64. The pursuit ran from Milton to Culloden.

The chase ended after Fulks drove through an open field and ended up in an AEP substation.

Fulks was arrested as he tried to get out of his crashed vehicle, officers say.

Fulks is in the Western Regional Jail pending arraignment.

