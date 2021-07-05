Advertisement

Shots fired along Charleston’s west side, officers respond

Law enforcement was seen investigating along Glenwood and Central Avenues.
Law enforcement was seen investigating along Glenwood and Central Avenues.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Officers responded to Charleston’s west side Monday morning after reports that several shots had been fired.

Law enforcement was seen investigating along Glenwood and Central Avenues.

Charleston Police say no injuries were reported.

Investigators on the scene were seen examining several shell casings.

Further details are not being released by police at this time.

Law enforcement was seen investigating along Glenwood and Central Avenues.
Law enforcement was seen investigating along Glenwood and Central Avenues.(WSAZ)

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
Man killed in ATV crash
Crews respond to structure fire
Fireworks
4th of July firework celebrations across the tri-state
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
Tyson Foods recalls more than 8 million pounds of chicken products
An illegal dump site just off State Route 93 near an old cement that has been abused throughout...
Officials crack down on illegal dumping

Latest News

WATCH: Salute from the Shore takes flight over Grand Strand
Elsa will move through the Carolinas on Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Impacts from Elsa set to arrive Thursday in the Carolinas
Huntington Police investigating two shootings, victims identified
Woody Williams Throws out first pitch
Woody Williams Throws out first pitch