Shots fired along Charleston’s west side, officers respond

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Officers responded to Charleston’s west side Monday morning after reports that several shots had been fired.

Law enforcement was seen investigating along Glenwood and Central Avenues.

Charleston Police say no injuries were reported.

Investigators on the scene were seen examining several shell casings.

Further details are not being released by police at this time.

