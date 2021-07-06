Fatal Crash closes part of Route 122

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A fatal crash involving a two vehicles has shut down a portion of Route 122.

One person has died.

It happened Tuesday afternoon near Minnie Park.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department says that section of the road will be closed for at least the next hour.

WSAZ is working to learn more.

