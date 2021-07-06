Advertisement

Fatal Crash closes part of Route 122

It happened Tuesday afternoon near Minnie Park.(Floyd County Sheriff's Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A fatal crash involving a two vehicles has shut down a portion of Route 122.

One person has died.

It happened Tuesday afternoon near Minnie Park.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department says that section of the road will be closed for at least the next hour.

WSAZ is working to learn more.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

