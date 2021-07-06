Cooking with First Lady Cathy Justice

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Food is a big part of all state and county fairs. You can eat everything from funnel cakes to friend pickles! Part of the tradition of the State Fair of West Virginia centers around the baking competition.

West Virginia’s First Lady Cathy Justice is a blue ribbon winner in the State Fair of West Virginia’s cornbread competition. First Lady Cathy Justice shows us how to make her award winning cornbread.

Cathy Justice’s Best of Show Blue Ribbon Cornbread Recipe:

1 cup yellow cornmeal

1 cup all purpose flour

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/16 tsp salt

1 cup buttermilk

1 egg - slightly beaten

3/4 cup canola oil

Heat the over to 425 degrees, prepare an 8″x 8″ oiled pan, mix all dry ingredients, add liquids, stir softly to mix and bake for 30 minutes.

