COVID-19 W.Va. | Two additional deaths reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of July 6, there have been 3,027,206 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 164,279 total cases and 2,901 deaths.

Since the last update, DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 72-year old female from Kanawha County and a 93-year old male from Mercer County.

1,093 cases are still active in West Virginia.

160,285 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

So far, 53 percent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated against the virus. 64 percent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,515), Berkeley (12,856), Boone (2,179), Braxton (1,020), Brooke (2,249), Cabell (8,888), Calhoun (394), Clay (543), Doddridge (646), Fayette (3,558), Gilmer (888), Grant (1,317), Greenbrier (2,902), Hampshire (1,928), Hancock (2,845), Hardy (1,584), Harrison (6,209), Jackson (2,265), Jefferson (4,807), Kanawha (15,505), Lewis (1,298), Lincoln (1,607), Logan (3,303), Marion (4,660), Marshall (3,539), Mason (2,064), McDowell (1,615), Mercer (5,200), Mineral (2,990), Mingo (2,771), Monongalia (9,400), Monroe (1,226), Morgan (1,230), Nicholas (1,908), Ohio (4,317), Pendleton (725), Pleasants (959), Pocahontas (682), Preston (2,962), Putnam (5,334), Raleigh (7,096), Randolph (2,860), Ritchie (761), Roane (665), Summers (865), Taylor (1,283), Tucker (547), Tyler (749), Upshur (1,973), Wayne (3,183), Webster (547), Wetzel (1,393), Wirt (457), Wood (7,953), Wyoming (2,059).

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

