Detroit man pleads guilty to federal drug crime

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Detroit pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal drug crime and faces up to 20 years in prison, acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston announced.

Jaishawn Harris, 19, was in the process of dealing fentanyl before his arrest in March of this year, investigators say. They say it happened at a motel along U.S. 60 and involved numerous people.

Investigators say about nine grams of fentanyl was found in a bag placed in the trunk of a car that Harris left in and ran from when law enforcement pulled it over. Harris had placed the bag in the trunk, according to investigators.

He is set to be sentenced on Oct. 12.

