HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Fire destroyed a vacant home in Huntington Tuesday morning.

It happened in the 3000 block of 5th Ave. around 12:30 Tuesday morning.

One of the windows of the home had previously been boarded up.

Cabell County emergency dispatchers say there were no injuries.

It’s still unclear what caused the fire.

