Heat Builds as Elsa heads for Florida

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Another near 90 day at the airports with downtown readings topping above 90 graced or should I say greased our presence on Monday. The summer swelter remindful of last July when virtually every day hit 90 degrees with high humidity. Despite the simmering air, thundershowers were few and far between with the vast majority staying rain free. That dearth of rain is to be respected if you want your garden to thrive since the next chance of important rain may hold off until Thursday.

Now Tuesday and Wednesday will dawn in a red sky blaze of glory as haze helps to illuminate the dawn sky with temperatures near 70. Despite some patchy valley fog and a heavy dew, the air will be plenty muggy for early morning joggers. Under the fiery July sun temperatures will race to the upper 80s by lunch time on their way to the low and mid 90s by afternoon. By late day a widely scattered shower or thundershower will dot the landscape though the vast majority of the region will stay rain-free.

Wednesday does ratchet up the chance of cooling thunder a bit, but it will not be until Thursday that a good coverage of showers and thunder can be penciled into the forecast. Even then the amount of rain will be measured with a quarter to half inch on average from a half hour shower or downpour. Highs will backtrack into the 80s to end the week.

The lack of this hot spell producing goodly rains will come as Tropical Storm Elsa takes her rains from Florida and Georgia thru the Coastal Carolinas. In effect Elsa will hog the available water for rain keeping the downpours along her path including Myrtle Beach.

