‘It was his lifelong dream:’ Gallia County Sheriff welcomes ‘Deputy Zach’

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A new honorary deputy in Gallia County created a buzz on social media this weekend.

Deputy Zach took the special oath Saturday to help the sheriff department during the 4th of July parade.

“It makes you proud to know that he got to fulfill his dreams and that there are really good people out there that really helped bring it all about. And for me, and I know my wife, will always be forever grateful for that,” said Zach’s father, Virgil Bentley.

Since Zach was a young boy, he has always dreamed of being a police officer.

“We always told Zach when people passed they go into heaven and Zach said he was just going to stay home and be a cop,” Virgil said.

A deputy at the sheriff’s department who has known Zach is whole life asked Sheriff Matt Champlin if Zach could ride in the parade.

”I said, ‘we can do better than that’ so we saw this as an opportunity to give back to our community,“ Champlin said. “It kind of touched my heart that with everything going on in the world today that we’ve got this young man that inspires to be a law enforcement professional.”

Sheriff Champlin posted photos of Deputy Zach on social media, asking people to wave at Zach during the parade.

The post went viral, even reaching people internationally.

“Some even posted that it was just really good to see, you know, put them in the limelight,” Virgil said. ”You give him love, he gives it back to you, and Zach loves everybody. He’s got a big heart.”

Virgil says he’s thankful the community has rallied around Zach. He said without their support, his son would have never been able to accomplish his dreams.

“It’s one of those things that makes you proud that your hometown, you know, does things like this for you,” Virgil said.

Champlin says this is not the end of Zach’s deputy duties. The department plans to keep him involved in other events.

“I think he blessed us more that day than we blessed him,” Champlin said. “We enjoy having him around. He lightens the mood for us and makes the days a little bit brighter.

