Man leads police on 4-mile chase

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A quiet neighborhood near Culloden was disrupted Sunday evening by a 4-mile police pursuit that started in Milton.

When Milton Police Sgt. Matthew Newcome saw Danny Fulks heading east on Interstate 64 in a black pickup truck, he began to follow him.

“It appeared to be an impaired driver,” Newcome said. “Once he noticed me, he began to try to get away from me.”

Newcome tried to pull the truck over, but Fulks kept going down U.S. 60. He was driving erratically before leaving the road altogether and driving onto farm property near Culloden.

“It was wild because he was a really erratic driver, so when he turned off Route 60 in Culloden he went through some farmland and some hayfields,” Newcome said. “Ended up driving around someone’s house, around their pool and realized he did not have a way out, so he came back to the hard road.”

After Fulks returned to the main road, he spun into an AEP substation, hit a trailer with a four-wheeler in it and then crashed into some brush.

Fulks tried to run away after crashing his truck, but police caught up with him. They charged him with fleeing while driving under the influence, among other charges.

“He was allegedly high on meth,” Fulks said.

Police discovered Fulks was wanted by law enforcement out of Louisiana for a parole violation on a burglary charge.

Police say they only saw one person in that truck, but they are now investigating a second person that may have been involved.

