Advertisement

Man leads police on 4-mile chase

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A quiet neighborhood near Culloden was disrupted Sunday evening by a 4-mile police pursuit that started in Milton.

When Milton Police Sgt. Matthew Newcome saw Danny Fulks heading east on Interstate 64 in a black pickup truck, he began to follow him.

“It appeared to be an impaired driver,” Newcome said. “Once he noticed me, he began to try to get away from me.”

Newcome tried to pull the truck over, but Fulks kept going down U.S. 60. He was driving erratically before leaving the road altogether and driving onto farm property near Culloden.

“It was wild because he was a really erratic driver, so when he turned off Route 60 in Culloden he went through some farmland and some hayfields,” Newcome said. “Ended up driving around someone’s house, around their pool and realized he did not have a way out, so he came back to the hard road.”

After Fulks returned to the main road, he spun into an AEP substation, hit a trailer with a four-wheeler in it and then crashed into some brush.

Fulks tried to run away after crashing his truck, but police caught up with him. They charged him with fleeing while driving under the influence, among other charges.

“He was allegedly high on meth,” Fulks said.

Police discovered Fulks was wanted by law enforcement out of Louisiana for a parole violation on a burglary charge.

Police say they only saw one person in that truck, but they are now investigating a second person that may have been involved.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What was expected to be a touching tribute this holiday weekend to a little girl who lost her...
Truck used in cemetery vandalism found stuck on 3-year-old girl’s grave
Water.
One woman dead, two others injured in boating accident on Stonewall Jackson Lake
Huntington Police investigating two shootings, victims identified
The explosion happened during the firework show injuring firefighters.
Two firefighters injured during city fireworks display
Huntington Police say one person was shot at Harris Riverfront park.
Cabell County 911 confirms one person shot

Latest News

A growing group of lawmakers around the county said they’re troubled by a new way some schools...
Ky. lawmakers present pre-filed bill to ensure critical race theory isn’t taught in schools
Parents searching for answers after child seriously injured on carnival ride
Parents searching for answers after child seriously injured on carnival ride
The Seamless Summer Option Program provides hot free meals to students throughout the school...
New meal program provides free breakfast and lunch for students
A man from Detroit pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal drug crime and faces up to 20 years in...
Detroit man pleads guilty to federal drug crime