MARTIN COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a K9 officer.

Grim served the sheriff’s department for 5 and a half years.

The department says Grim was 7-years-old. He passed away just short of his 8th birthday, which is tomorrow.

