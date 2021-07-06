New meal program provides free breakfast and lunch for students

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - As a parent, you always want to make sure your child gets the nutrition they need at school-- whether that’s packing food or sending them with lunch money.

However, if you don’t qualify for free or reduced lunch, those expenses can add up pretty quickly.

“You’re averaging between the four kids about $20 a day. So, you add that like $100 a week,” Brittany Maynard said.

In a couple months, parents like Maynard will be able to save that cash.

With a new meal program, all students at Green Local Schools in Scioto County will receive free breakfast and lunch for the upcoming school year.

“This is huge for us,” Maynard said.

“Having that security regardless of what those circumstances might be or whatever pops up in your own home that might be unexpected, that happens to all of us ... you don’t have to worry about having that extra money to send your kiddos to school and provide that lunch. It’s taken care of,” Superintendent Jodi Armstrong said.

Known as the Seamless Summer Option Program, it’s available through the USDA, and all students will get the opportunity to receive hot meals throughout the school week.

“That’s huge for us to at least give them their breakfast and lunch for free, and then if they want extras then we’ll give them a little bit for that as well,” Maynard said.

Any extra sides, like chips and ice cream will be added fees.

Armstrong says this program is related to some COVID-related funding, so it’s undetermined now if it will continue the following school year.

