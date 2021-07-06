Advertisement

Ohio Governor signs bill that would increase penalties for hazing

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signs SB 126.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signs SB 126.(The Ohio Channel, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, NBC)
By WSAZ News Staff and Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ/AP) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill that would increase penalties for hazing Tuesday morning.

Governor DeWine signed Senate Bill 126, also known as Collin’s Law, at the Ohio Statehouse.

Collin’s Law, Ohio’s Anti-Hazing Act, will increase criminal penalties for hazing, include forced consumption of alcohol or a drug of abuse in the definition of hazing, and widens the scope of who can be punished for participating in or permitting hazing, among other provisions.

“Collin’s Law” is named for Collin Wiant, an Ohio University student who died in 2018. Momentum for the proposal grew after Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz died in March following another alleged fraternity hazing.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntington Police investigating two shootings, victims identified
The explosion happened during the firework show injuring firefighters.
Two firefighters injured during city fireworks display
Water.
One woman dead, two others injured in boating accident on Stonewall Jackson Lake
Huntington Police say one person was shot at Harris Riverfront park.
Cabell County 911 confirms one person shot
A warrant has been obtained for Dana Stevenson for the charge of Wanton Endangerment.
Man wanted in connection to shots fired

Latest News

COVID-19 W.Va. | Two additional deaths reported
Eric Grandon, owner of Sugar Bottom Farm in Clay County, West Virginia is hoping to help and...
Army veteran uses beekeeping to help with PTSD
Ohio set to sign anti-hazing law
Ohio set to sign anti-hazing law
Fire destroys vacant home
Fire destroys vacant home