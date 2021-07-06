On-ramp to U.S. 52 to close for two weeks

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The on-ramp to U.S. 52 west will be shut down for 14 days.

The closure starts on July 8, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

It’s part of an ongoing bridge maintenance project.

During the closure, traffic will be detoured to U.S. 52 eastbound to the S.R. 141 interchange in order to return to westbound on U.S. 52.

The work is expected to be finished on July 22 by 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.