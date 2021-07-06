Advertisement

On-ramp to U.S. 52 to close for two weeks

U.S. 52 on-ramp westbound ramp to be closed for 14 days.
U.S. 52 on-ramp westbound ramp to be closed for 14 days.(Ohio Department of Transportation)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The on-ramp to U.S. 52 west will be shut down for 14 days.

The closure starts on July 8, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

It’s part of an ongoing bridge maintenance project.

During the closure, traffic will be detoured to U.S. 52 eastbound to the S.R. 141 interchange in order to return to westbound on U.S. 52.

The work is expected to be finished on July 22 by 5 p.m.

