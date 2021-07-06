Advertisement

Resident loses everything in fire

Fire scene
Fire scene(AP images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A resident has lost everything after a fire.

It happened along Robinson Run Road around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Fire crews say no one was at the mobile home at the time of the fire, but the person who was renting it lost all of their belongings.

According to fire officials, it’s considered a total loss.

No cause has been released.

Crews will report the fire to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntington Police investigating two shootings, victims identified
The explosion happened during the firework show injuring firefighters.
Two firefighters injured during city fireworks display
Water.
One woman dead, two others injured in boating accident on Stonewall Jackson Lake
Huntington Police say one person was shot at Harris Riverfront park.
Cabell County 911 confirms one person shot
What was expected to be a touching tribute this holiday weekend to a little girl who lost her...
Truck used in cemetery vandalism found stuck on 3-year-old girl’s grave

Latest News

West Virginia leaders give an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We know it is coming” | 12 cases of COVID-19 delta variant reported in W.Va.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signs SB 126.
Ohio Governor signs bill that would increase penalties for hazing
COVID-19 W.Va. | Two additional deaths reported
Eric Grandon, owner of Sugar Bottom Farm in Clay County, West Virginia is hoping to help and...
Army veteran uses beekeeping to help with PTSD