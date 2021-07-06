Resident loses everything in fire

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A resident has lost everything after a fire.

It happened along Robinson Run Road around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Fire crews say no one was at the mobile home at the time of the fire, but the person who was renting it lost all of their belongings.

According to fire officials, it’s considered a total loss.

No cause has been released.

Crews will report the fire to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.