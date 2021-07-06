Advertisement

Roadwork to close part of Route 10 on Wednesday

State Route 10 will be temporarily closed Wednesday in the Pecks Mill area of Logan County, West Virginia, for repairs.(WAFB)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – State Route 10 will be temporarily closed Wednesday in the Pecks Mill area of Logan County for repairs.

The West Virginia Division of Highways made that announcement Tuesday, saying the road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. about six-tenths of a mile north of the intersection of Old Logan Road.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route during the work.

