Semi-truck crash shuts down entrance ramp to Buffalo Bridge

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A semi-truck crash has shut down the northbound entrance ramp to the Buffalo Bridge.

According to Putnam County emergency dispatchers, a semi-truck landed on its side.

One person was taken to the hospital.

As of 3:30 a.m., Department of Highways and Hurricane Wrecker crews are still on scene.

It’s unclear how long the northbound entrance ramp will be closed.

