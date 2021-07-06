Semi-truck crash shuts down entrance ramp to Buffalo Bridge
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:32 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A semi-truck crash has shut down the northbound entrance ramp to the Buffalo Bridge.
According to Putnam County emergency dispatchers, a semi-truck landed on its side.
One person was taken to the hospital.
As of 3:30 a.m., Department of Highways and Hurricane Wrecker crews are still on scene.
It’s unclear how long the northbound entrance ramp will be closed.
We have a crew headed to the scene to get additional details.
