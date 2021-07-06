Advertisement

“We know it is coming” | 12 cases of COVID-19 delta variant reported in W.Va.

West Virginia leaders give an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
West Virginia leaders give an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.(Gov. Justice Youtube)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A dozen cases of the COVID-19 variant that is beginning to spread across the nation have been reported in West Virginia, Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh announced during a press conference Tuesday.

According to data from the DHHR, 12 cases of the delta variant have been reported.

“We are not seeing an explosive growth of this variant yet, but as we have seen throughout this pandemic, West Virginia is always a bit slower to see some of the things we see spreading from the rest of the world and from other states,” Dr. Marsh said.

“So, we know that it is coming in West Virginia as well.”

Dr. Clay Marsh, Coronavirus Czar

Dr. Marsh also said Tuesday the delta variant is gaining ground among unvaccinated individuals.

“Not being vaccinated is very, very risky.”

Dr. Clay Marsh, Coronavirus Czar

Amid concerns over the spread of the delta variant, President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks Tuesday afternoon.

Gov. Justice announced Tuesday that more than a million West Virginians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I congratulate everyone who has played a role in getting us to this point, but we still have more work to do,” Gov. Justice said.

