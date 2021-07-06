Advertisement

WVFC Girl’s and Boy’s teams off to Presidents Cup National Tournament

U19 Girls team and U14 boys teams going to Iowa
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Two West Virginia soccer teams already have made West Virginia soccer history by qualifying for the US Youth Soccer National Presidents Cup tournament.

Now the West Virginia Futbol Club’s U19 girls and the U14 boys teams are heading to Iowa hoping to make more history.

“We’re excited, it’s big time,” U19 coach Erika Duncan said. “It’s a long time coming for this group to be honest with you. We’ve had a lot of success in the past for a West Virginia team. We’ve got some solid players and some quality talent. This is kind of the last hurrah for a lot of our girls.”

“This is a big deal,” U19 player Jordan Maynard said. “it’s always been a dream of ours to go because a big group of us have been playing together since we were young. This has always been a huge goal of us to achieve. Now that we’re actually going, it’s all so surreal. It’s really great for the state of West Virginia.”

The girls team got some final conditioning in at Marshall’s Chris Cline indoor practice facility. The boys team staged some final training at Valley Park in Hurricane.

“I think it’s amazing,” U14 boys player Brier Wagner said. “Our state isn’t necessarily known for its soccer and for us to win regionals, I think that’s incredible.”

Marshall’s Division 1 soccer championship has given the teams added motivation.

“We said it exactly when we were playing in the championship,” boys coach Fayanga Keita said. “If Marshall made this kind of run why not us and that has been the boys’ mindset the whole time. Why not us making it to the nationals and winning it like Marshall did.”

Both teams play Thursday in Des Moines, Iowa.

