City Council approves beekeeping in Portsmouth

By Joseph Payton
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Since 1986, beekeeping has been against the law in the city of Portsmouth. That will soon change. City Council has approved an amendment for that ordinance, allowing for beekeeping inside the city limits for the first time in more than three decades.

All of the beekeepers you’ll find in Scioto County live outside of the Portsmouth city limits. Phil Swords lives in Minford and has been keeping bees for about 10 years.

“I like seeing the inside of the hive, the way they work together. It’s really a beautiful thing to see,” Swords said.

Bees were added to the ordinance under the definition of “farm animals.” Councilwoman Lyvette Mosley couldn’t believe it when she found out.

“It was just shocking to me to know that someone would even consider bees as a farm animal,” Mosley said.

There is still one more hoop City Council has to jump through to officially allow beekeeping. Mosley says they are waiting for all of the language in the amendment to be complete. Once complete, they will vote to approve it.

Mosley and Swords both say that bees are very important to human life. The new change aims at allowing bees a better chance to thrive in the city.

“Just about everything you eat, a bee has had something to do with it. Especially your fruit crops and a lot of your vegetables. It’s enormous what they do for the human population,” Swords said.

