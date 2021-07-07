Community excited for new addition to Elk River Trails

CLAY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Elk River Trail State Park has a new addition to its trail system near the town of Clay, among many positive changes for the community.

Since the Elk River Trail State Park opened a little more than a year ago it has attracted many from out-of-state, but locals love it too.

Allen Moore is one of them he bikes the 28-mile trail each week.

“I think it is an opportunity for tourism and economics in this area,” Moore said.

But it is going to attract locals for a new reason. Five pieces of brand new outdoor workout equipment were placed along the trail. Improving Clay County is something Michael Shamlbin and the WVU Clay County Extension Service are passionate about.

“The equipment that you see here will serve those folks in town that do that so they can do more than just walk when they think about their exercise and health,” Shamblin said.

Along with other agencies, a grant funded the project aimed to give people a way to improve their health.

“We have the highest obesity rate in the state which makes us the one of the highest in the nation,” Shamblin said.

He said the equipment is one of many things that are changing for the better in Clay County.

“We are really happy for all the folks that have collaborated to make this happen. It really is changing the way people view our home,” Shamblin said. “A shoutout to WVU and the Elk River Trail Foundation, the state and the governor.”

It represents improving the community they call home one step at a time.

“So each piece is stationed throughout the town of Clay adjacent to the town of Clay on the trail and it works different parts of your body and each piece has a placard that tells you exactly how to use it,” Shamblin said.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.