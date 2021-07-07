Advertisement

Community excited for new addition to Elk River Trails

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Elk River Trail State Park has a new addition to its trail system near the town of Clay, among many positive changes for the community.

Since the Elk River Trail State Park opened a little more than a year ago it has attracted many from out-of-state, but locals love it too.

Allen Moore is one of them he bikes the 28-mile trail each week.

“I think it is an opportunity for tourism and economics in this area,” Moore said.

But it is going to attract locals for a new reason. Five pieces of brand new outdoor workout equipment were placed along the trail. Improving Clay County is something Michael Shamlbin and the WVU Clay County Extension Service are passionate about.

“The equipment that you see here will serve those folks in town that do that so they can do more than just walk when they think about their exercise and health,” Shamblin said.

Along with other agencies, a grant funded the project aimed to give people a way to improve their health.

“We have the highest obesity rate in the state which makes us the one of the highest in the nation,” Shamblin said.

He said the equipment is one of many things that are changing for the better in Clay County.

“We are really happy for all the folks that have collaborated to make this happen. It really is changing the way people view our home,” Shamblin said. “A shoutout to WVU and the Elk River Trail Foundation, the state and the governor.”

It represents improving the community they call home one step at a time.

“So each piece is stationed throughout the town of Clay adjacent to the town of Clay on the trail and it works different parts of your body and each piece has a placard that tells you exactly how to use it,” Shamblin said.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What was expected to be a touching tribute this holiday weekend to a little girl who lost her...
Truck used in cemetery vandalism found stuck on 3-year-old girl’s grave
Multiple children were injured when this Gambill Amusements ride crashed at the Logan Freedom...
Parents searching for answers after child seriously injured on carnival ride
Owensboro Water Rescue.
Father rescues daughters after vehicle goes into Ohio River
Jaquan Hall
Man accused in Easter Sunday murder arrested
West Virginia leaders give an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We know it is coming” | 12 cases of COVID-19 delta variant reported in W.Va.

Latest News

A barn caught fire Wednesday night in the Putnam County community of Red House.
Crews respond to barn fire
Kentucky State Police are investigating a murder in Lawrence County.
Police investigating homicide in Lawrence County
Kane Roush's father says he and his wife were euphoric when they got word an arrest had been...
Family of murder victim grateful arrest has been made
The Trail Kitchen has temporarily closed after a number of customers caused problems over the...
Restaurant closes after problems over holiday weekend