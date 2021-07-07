Crews battle house fire in Milton

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews battled a house fire in Milton early Wednesday morning.

It broke out just after 1:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Kirby Rd.

According to Cabell County emergency dispatchers, the homeowner was home at the time of the fire but got out safely.

There have been no injuries reported.

As of 2 a.m., firefighters are still on scene battling the flames.

