Decline in childhood immunizations makes way for walk-in clinics

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Officials with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department say they have noticed a 40% decline in childhood immunizations.

This was one of the main reasons they started Walk in Wednesdays, a series of appointment-free clinics for children who need back-to-school shots.

The clinics are open from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays July 7, July 14, July 21 and July 28.

A parent or guardian must be with the child for the entire visit. You should bring the student’s current vaccine record and insurance information. No one will be turned away because of a lack of insurance.

Officials say because there might be a lot of people at the clinics, you’re encouraged to wear a mask. While the clinics are meant to focus on children, parents can come as well.

“Adults can come in and they can get updated on their tetanus our older adults can get updated on their shingles shots. This is not just limited to school age children,” said Dr. Sherri-Young, Health Officer with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said.

Parents may also schedule an appointment for childhood immunizations on other days by calling 304-348-8080.

