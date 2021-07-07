Advertisement

Governor personally delivers trucks through ‘Do it for Babydog’ vaccination sweepstakes

Governor Justice surprises Clendenin man with truck.
Governor Justice surprises Clendenin man with truck.(West Virginia Governor's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLENDENIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice personally delivered keys to a brand-new, custom-outfitted truck as part of the “Do it for Babydog; Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.

On Wednesday, the governor, along with Babydog, surprised William Harris in Clendenin. He’s currently a medical student.

Governor Justice also surprised a man from Fairmont with a custom-outfitted truck as well.

49 prizes were awarded for the 3rd giveaway.

West Virginians have four more chances to win in the vaccination sweepstakes. To register or for more information, click here.

