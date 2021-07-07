Advertisement

Haiti’s President Assassinated

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated at his home during an armed attack.
Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated at his home during an armed attack.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PORT-AU PRINCE, HAITI (AP) -The Associated Press is reporting that Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated at his home during an armed attack.

Haiti’s interim prime minister said the deadly attack took place early Wednesday morning.

According to the AP, the first lady was also shot and is now at the hospital.

The prime minister says it was a group of individuals, some of whom spoke Spanish.

The identities of the gunmen are unknown.

Moïse was serving as the 42nd President of Haiti.

He was 53-years-old.

