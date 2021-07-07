Advertisement

Man accused in Easter Sunday murder arrested

Jaquan Hall
Jaquan Hall(WSAZ, Meigs County Sherif)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man indicted in connection with the murder of a former well-known athlete in Meigs County, Ohio, was arrested Tuesday.

Jaquan Hall, 21, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Charleston.

Man indicted in connection with Easter murder

Hall is accused of killing Kane Roush, 25, on Easter Sunday.

The shooting happened April 4 along Legion Terrace Road. Roush had been shot multiple times.

