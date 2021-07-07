Man arrested for breaking into law office

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested for breaking into a law office over the July fourth weekend.

Charleston Police say Thomas Davis, 30, of Charleston broke into the office by prying open the lock.

The office is located on the 12th floor of Boulevard Towers along Kanawha Boulevard.

According to the criminal complaint, Davis is accused of stealing multiple items including a stock account portfolio, two Fifth Third check books, various top shelf alcohol and City National Bank account checks.

Charleston Police say drug paraphernalia and needles were found in the office following the break in.

According to office employees, the office was trashed and furniture rearranged.

Davis was identified by security cameras.

