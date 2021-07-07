Advertisement

Man arrested for sexual abuse by parent or guardian

Joseph Donald Price
Joseph Donald Price(WVRJ, WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been charged with four counts of sexual abuse by parent, guardian or custodian.

According to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Donald Price, is being held in Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash only bond.

The criminal complaint states the alleged sexual conduct occurred with a minor between January 2021 and June 2021.

Deputies say more charges are pending.

The incident is under investigation.

