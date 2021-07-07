Advertisement

Man attacked with metal rod, left in roadway

Travis Plummer
Travis Plummer(Carter County Detention center)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLIVE HILL, Ky (WSAZ) – A man accused of attacking another man with a metal rod has been arrested.

According to Kentucky State Police, on July 6 troopers assisted the Olive Hill Police Department after a seriously injured man was found lying along Democrat Hill.

Witnesses told law enforcement the victim and Travis Plummer fought inside a home along Democrat Hill.

KSP says evidence and witness statements revealed that Plummer hit the victim with a metal rod, causing lacerations to the victim’s head, a compound fracture to his left leg and possible brain injuries.

The victim is in critical but stable condition at the hospital, according to officers.

Plummer is in the Carter County Detention Center.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What was expected to be a touching tribute this holiday weekend to a little girl who lost her...
Truck used in cemetery vandalism found stuck on 3-year-old girl’s grave
Multiple children were injured when this Gambill Amusements ride crashed at the Logan Freedom...
Parents searching for answers after child seriously injured on carnival ride
Owensboro Water Rescue.
Father rescues daughters after vehicle goes into Ohio River
Jaquan Hall
Man accused in Easter Sunday murder arrested
West Virginia leaders give an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We know it is coming” | 12 cases of COVID-19 delta variant reported in W.Va.

Latest News

Thomas Davis, 30, of Charleston has been arrested for breaking into a law office in Charleston,...
Man arrested for breaking into law office
Joseph Donald Price
Man arrested for sexual abuse by parent or guardian
Dunbar Splash Park makes summer debut
Dunbar Splash Park makes summer debut
Jaquan Hall arrested for murder of Kane Roush
Jaquan Hall arrested for murder of Kane Roush