Man attacked with metal rod, left in roadway

OLIVE HILL, Ky (WSAZ) – A man accused of attacking another man with a metal rod has been arrested.

According to Kentucky State Police, on July 6 troopers assisted the Olive Hill Police Department after a seriously injured man was found lying along Democrat Hill.

Witnesses told law enforcement the victim and Travis Plummer fought inside a home along Democrat Hill.

KSP says evidence and witness statements revealed that Plummer hit the victim with a metal rod, causing lacerations to the victim’s head, a compound fracture to his left leg and possible brain injuries.

The victim is in critical but stable condition at the hospital, according to officers.

Plummer is in the Carter County Detention Center.

