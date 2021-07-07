Man hurt in riding lawnmower accident

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man was injured Wednesday afternoon in a riding lawnmower accident in the Leon area, according to Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department crews.

The man was flown to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Crews say the accident happened on private property. Other details are unavailable now.

