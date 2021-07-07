Advertisement

Man hurt in riding lawnmower accident

A man was injured Wednesday afternoon in a riding lawnmower accident in the Leon area of Mason...
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man was injured Wednesday afternoon in a riding lawnmower accident in the Leon area, according to Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department crews.

The man was flown to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Crews say the accident happened on private property. Other details are unavailable now.

